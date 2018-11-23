New Woodlands Police Division to begin operations on Sunday morning

The headquarters of the new Woodlands Police Division is at 1 Woodlands Street 12.

A new police division will begin operations on Sunday morning and will help the police better serve the north, north-eastern and western populations in Singapore.

Woodlands Police Division, the seventh police land division, comprises five Neighbourhood Police Centres (NPCs) previously under the Jurong and Ang Mo Kio Police Divisions.

Woodlands East NPC, Woodlands West NPC, Sembawang NPC, Yishun North NPC and Yishun South NPC will make up the new division.

The headquarters of Woodlands Police Division is at 1 Woodlands Street 12, where the Central Narcotics Bureau's Enforcement (Woodlands) Division is also located.

Woodlands West NPC will be moving on Sunday from its current premises at 9 Marsiling Lane to the headquarters and co-located there.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, 38, who has served in the Singapore Police Force for 19 years, is the new commander of the division.

He has previously held several key appointments, including Commanding Officer of Orchard NPC and assistant director (research, planning and organisational development) of the Criminal Investigation Department.

With the new division, police resources at the existing Jurong Police Division and Ang Mo Kio Police Division can be more efficiently deployed to serve the growing needs of the new estates in Tengah and Punggol respectively.