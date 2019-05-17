New Zealand PM to visit Singapore today

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will officially visit Singapore today, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

During her visit, the leaders will sign a joint declaration to deepen bilateral cooperation in four areas.

The Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership will see more collaboration in trade and economics; security and defence; science, technology and innovation; and people-to-people links.

The prime ministers will also witness the signing of the upgraded Agreement between New Zealand and Singapore on a Closer Economic Partnership (ANZSCEP), said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

The ANZSCEP, which came into force in 2001, was Singapore's first bilateral free trade agreement, and New Zealand's second.

Four Memoranda of Understanding covering science, technology and innovation; cyber security; the arts; and business cooperation will be inked today, the MFA said.

Ms Ardern will call on President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee during her visit. She and Mr Lee will also hold a joint press conference.

They met last November at the Asean Summit held in Singapore, and also at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in April last year.

Besides economic ties, Singapore and New Zealand also cooperate closely on defence, through platforms, such as the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus and the Five Power Defence Arrangements. The Singapore Armed Forces has also been conducting artillery training in New Zealand since 1997.