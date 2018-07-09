Newbrew, a beer with Singapore DNA

The press was invited to taste three unlabelled glasses of beer and the results of the test will be revealed on Thursday.

The three glasses of amber liquid on the table looked - and tasted - about the same. But one of them was not the usual type of beer.

It was brewed from Newater, Singapore's very own brand of recycled water.

Called Newbrew, the beer was specially prepared by national water agency PUB and home-grown restaurant and brewery Brewerkz to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), a global water conference that kicked off yesterday.

Yesterday, members of the press were invited to taste three unlabelled glasses of beer - normal beer, Newbrew and Pure Water Brew, a beer from the US made using recycled water.

Organisers said the results of the taste test would be revealed only at the end of the conference on Thursday. Trade visitors will be able to taste Newbrew at selected events during the conference, including at the Water Expo and on Industry Night.

While there are no immediate plans to commercialise the Newater brew, SIWW managing director Bernard Tan said PUB will monitor feedback from the events.

He added that the launch of Newbrew was a public outreach opportunity to highlight how Singapore's ultra-clean, ultra-high-quality recycled water is well within international standards of safe drinking water.

Newater is used mainly by industries requiring ultra-clean water and is also used to top up Singapore's reservoirs.

HONOURED

Brewerkz managing director and head brewer Sean McLin said the restaurant was honoured to be the first brewery to design a brew made with Newater.

"The quality of Newater is as good as it gets, and this is doubly special as the brew is crafted in celebration of SIWW's decade of innovation and excellence in water - a key ingredient in the art of beer making."

A spokesman for Pure Water Brew, which has been available in parts of the US since 2014, said the brewing of beer using recycled water also highlighted the scarcity of water resources.

She said: "Water is too precious to be used just once."