Newly elected MPs hit the ground running

Ms He Ting Ru, who leads the WP team for the new Sengkang GRC.

Newly elected MPs got down to work, taking notes as they met residents during walkabouts yesterday to thank them for their support.

Weekly Meet-the-People sessions resume today after a three-week break for Friday's general election, which saw the People's Action Party (PAP) returned to power in 83 out of the 93 constituency seats, and the Workers' Party (WP) taking 10 seats.

Due to safe distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the sessions will be held online for now.

New PAP MPs Alvin Tan (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and Gan Siow Huang (Marymount SMC) are among those who will meet residents virtually today and tomorrow via phone, WhatsApp or e-mail.

The two new faces will be helming the sessions for the first time.

The WP MPs for the new Sengkang GRC, led by Ms He Ting Ru, told residents yesterday to e-mail the team if they had any questions or needed help.

She said information about which division each member would oversee will be given "in due course". WP will also look into setting up a town council for Sengkang GRC.

Managing Covid-19 and helping residents tide through the pandemic will remain a key focus.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who walked around Ang Mo Kio Central to thank residents for their support, said on Facebook: "Now that the dust is settling after the hustings, I am looking forward to getting back to the task at hand - navigating Singapore through the Covid-19 crisis."

He will have the cooperation of the WP, its chief Pritam Singh indicated.