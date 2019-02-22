Newspaper vendor, 70, killed in accident involving bus and lorry

Based on eyewitness accounts, Mr Oh had just been involved in an accident and was lying on the road when the bus approached.

A 70-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving a bus and a lorry yesterday morning.

The accident happened around 6am along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Upper Thomson Road. Mr Oh Swee Hai, a newspaper vendor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

When Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene, there was a badly damaged red motorcycle, identified as Mr Oh's.

An SBS Transit double decker bus was parked about 20m from a body later identified as Mr Oh, and a 10m blood trail could be seen, Shin Min reported.

Glass shards and copies of newspapers were also strewn across the road, along with a slipper and a belt believed to belong to Mr Oh, Shin Min reported.

He used to deliver newspapers for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The New Paper.

Even though he retired in 2013, he was still helping his brother, who is a registered newspaper vendor with SPH.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said: "We are very sad that this has happened and are trying to get in touch with the gentleman's next of kin to assist them during this difficult time.

"Based on eyewitness accounts, the motorcyclist had just been involved in another accident and was lying on the road when our bus approached.

"Unfortunately, our bus captain was not able to avoid him in time."

The police said the bus driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by negligent act.

Mr Wu Ya Shui, 60, Mr Oh's younger brother, said Mr Oh had just finished delivering newspapers and was on his way to his brother's home when the accident happened.

He told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that Mr Oh was the eldest of six brothers, and that he had been a newspaper vendor for the past 50 years, mainly in charge of the Shunfu area.

He said: "He was hardworking. In his free time, he would go to the newspaper stands and check on sales, and would offer to stock up on newspapers... We received the news at around 10am when his son told us."

The police are appealing for witnesses to assist with investigations.