Newton condo pool closed for cleaning after otters take a dip

One of the otters can be seen snacking on a koi in the pool.

A Newton condominium's swimming pool has been closed for cleaning after at least six otters decided to take a swim there on Sunday morning, The Straits Times has learnt.

Residents at Park Infinia @ Wee Nam were treated to the unusual sight as the otters frolicked in the pool.

In a video circulating online, one of the otters brings a koi from elsewhere into the pool, and can be seen biting down on the fish as the other otters gather round.

ST understands the incident occurred at about 8.20am on Sunday and that the pool was closed yesterday.

The condominium manager did not respond to ST's calls and e-mail.

'HIGH SES'

Online reactions to the video have been light-hearted, with some netizens jesting that the otters were of "high SES (socio-economic status)" for enjoying "sashimi" in a condominium pool.

Otters have been known to swim in condominium pools from time to time.

In 2018, two were captured on video taking a dip in the pool of The Berth by the Cove in Sentosa Cove, which has reported a worsening problem with the otters.

In particular, they have been known to steal expensive fish.

A Sentosa hotel lost about $85,000 worth of fish to otters in 2016.