Nex, VivoCity, Suntec City among places visited by infectious patients

A sign reminding shoppers to practise safe distancing in Nex, which is among the new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

Several malls - Nex, VivoCity and Suntec City - were among the new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Also newly added to the list of places visited by infectious patients were Bras Basah Complex, Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre and Woodlands Civic Centre.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited, to get people who were at those places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Two new clusters in dormitories were announced yesterday.

Cochrane Lodge II at 49 Admiralty Road West was linked to 14 cases, while eight newly confirmed cases were linked to 10 previous cases to form a cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory.

Two community cases were also reported yesterday.

Both cases were unlinked as at yesterday and were picked up as a result of proactive surveillance and screening, even though they do not have symptoms.

ROUTINE TESTING

The two were detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who live outside dormitories.

MOH said epidemiological investigations of the cases are being done.

Their close contacts have also been isolated and quarantined, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Among the five imported cases announced yesterday are a Singaporean who returned to Singapore from Bangladesh on Monday, a permanent resident who arrived from India on Aug 22 and a Singaporean who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 22.

Another imported patient is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India on Aug 23.

The remaining imported patient is a work permit holder currently employed here who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 22.

All five were placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notice at dedicated facilities, said MOH.

By the numbers

48 New cases

2 New cases in community

5 Imported cases

56,908 Total cases

27 Deaths

137 Discharged yesterday

52 Total in hospital

56,013 Total recovered