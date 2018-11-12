Next GE will be a 'new test': PM

The People's Action Party (PAP) must win the next general election (GE) convincingly and cannot rest on its laurels, said its secretary-general, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, at the party's biennial conference yesterday.

Addressing more than 3,000 party activists at the Singapore Expo in Mandarin and English, PM Lee said the next GE will be completely different from the last, when the PAP won almost 70 per cent of the popular vote.

"It will be a new test," he said in Mandarin, adding that the party cannot take people's support for granted.

In the face of a more complex world, rising expectations and a new set of challenges, PM Lee said that the PAP needed to renew itself and inject new vitality.

Yesterday's conference saw PAP cadres elect new party leadership as five veteran committee members - including Deputy Prime Ministers Teo Chee Hean, 63, and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 61 - stepped down from the party's central executive committee (CEC), and two new fourth-generation leaders - Ms Indranee Rajah, 55, and Mr Ng Chee Meng, 50 - voted in.

With just two years to prepare for the upcoming election, Mr Lee said the new CEC will lead the party into the final stretch before Singaporeans go to the polls.

He added: "The PAP must win the GE convincingly. We will do so, as we have always done, by uniting Singaporeans, not dividing them."

Unity was a key theme as the Prime Minister laid out four objectives for the party, urging members to understand people's concerns by working the ground and adding a human touch to its policies; to give people hope for the future through economic growth, social mobility and an egalitarian social ethos; to bring people together through inclusive politics; and to provide good leadership.

Central to Mr Lee's English speech was the need to get both Singapore's policies and politics right in order to improve lives.

"That is the sacred purpose of the PAP; the reason why we exist," he said.

Polarised and poisonous politics can cause countries to go into a downward spiral, he said, referencing countries such as Britain, America and Germany, where frustrated and often angry voters lost confidence and trust when their politicians make irresponsible election promises they cannot keep, leaving little middle ground.

"The mainstream, moderate political parties lose ground, and the groups which come up and emerge are radical groups, protest groups, extreme groups... Once our society goes this way, we are in that downward spiral and it will be practically impossible to rebuild centrist politics again," Mr Lee said.

While Singapore is also exposed to similar social and economic stresses, it must do its best to prevent politics from going wrong and divisive forces from taking root, he added.

Mr Lee said the PAP does so using a pragmatic and centrist approach.

Party members can and do hold differing views on issues like scrapping the PSLE and the repealing of Section 377A, Mr Lee said, but it was important that the party bring these different groups and opinions together, and try to reconcile or contain them.

He said: "The party aims to be a broad tent, a broad church. We may not be able to reach a consensus on all issues, all the time, but we should always try to find common ground."

Mr Lee added: "When we talk about maintaining cohesion and centrist politics, it may sound ordinary and dull, but in fact it is vital for Singaporeans, and it is very rare in the world.

"It is a key reason why we have done better than most."