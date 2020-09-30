Ngee Ann City, Bugis Junction among places visited by Covid patients

Ngee Ann City in Orchard Road, Orchis Food Court in Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Alexandra Village Food Centre are among new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Health Ministry yesterday.

Between Sept 15 and 25, the Orchis Food Court was visited at six different time slots, while the Alexandra Village Food Centre was visited at four separate time slots.

Popular venues IMM, Bugis Junction and Bugis+ were also listed as new locations visited by patients.

The ministry provides the full list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them, to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, the ministry said.

A total of 27 new cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,742.

There was one community case, a Malaysian work permit holder.

There were also nine imported cases, comprising one Singaporean, five permanent residents, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and one dependant's pass holder.

The Singaporean and the work permit holder returned here from Indonesia, while the rest of the imported cases returned from India.

All the imported cases arrived in Singapore between Sept 16 and 18, and were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in the country.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 17 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Eight had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

The remaining nine cases were detected through surveillance testing.

With 73 cases discharged yesterday, 57,451 patients have recovered from the disease.

By the numbers

27 New cases

27 Deaths

1 New cases in community

73 Discharged yesterday

9 Imported cases

32 In hospital

57742 Total cases

57451 Total recovered