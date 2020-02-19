Ngee Ann City cordons off office floor after DBS worker infected

The DBS staff member is the second bank employee to be infected and is a close contact of the company's first case.

Ngee Ann City Tower A has cordoned off a floor and common areas in the building after a DBS Bank employee tested positive for Covid-19.

He is the second bank employee to be infected and is a close contact of the company's first case, said DBS in a statement yesterday.

The bank added that he was placed under quarantine last week before being diagnosed.

Said DBS: "We are rendering every support to him and his family... We have also identified those who were in close contact with him and are taking the same precautions as we did with the first case."

The bank said it has a framework for contact tracing where a mix of physical interviews and data analytics will be involved.

"The health and well-being of our people and customers are a top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and act in their best interests," it added.

Last week, a 62-year-old DBS employee was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, and about 300 employees were evacuated from one of its offices on the 43rd storey at Marina Bay Financial Centre.

Affected employees have been rendered support by the bank, such as having basic grocery packs delivered to them, DBS added.

It said: "A medical helpline, webinars as well as virtual doctors are additional resources that have been put in place for all employees."

In a notice issued to tenants on Monday, Ngee Ann City's management said common areas such as lifts and toilets will be deep-cleaned and disinfected according to the Ministry of Health's guidelines.

As a precaution, disinfection in surrounding areas will also be initiated, it added.

General manager Lim Yen Li said in the notice: "We are currently monitoring the situation and we will update you as it develops. We also urge your cooperation to work collectively to minimise the potential risks and spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"Please inform us if you have any suspect case in your office or among your tenants or customers."