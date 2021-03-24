Ngee Ann Poly identifies group seen in clip urinating on 2 students

In a video that has been circulating on Instagram and YouTube, two naked students are seen squatting and facing the wall as a group of students clad in black T-shirts urinate on them.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) has identified the group of students seen in a video clip urinating on two naked students in a shower cubicle on school grounds.

A spokesman for NP told The New Paper yesterday that the school had identified the students involved during its investigations.

She added: "We are conducting an internal disciplinary inquiry and will take appropriate disciplinary action on students found to be in breach of our student code of conduct."

Meanwhile, the school has reached out to the students involved to extend counselling support.

The police said they were alerted to an alleged incident of voyeurism at 535 Clementi Road on Monday at about 9.50pm and that investigations are ongoing.

In the video, which has been circulating on Instagram and YouTube, two naked students are seen squatting and facing the wall as a group of students clad in black T-shirts urinate on them.

Someone can be heard egging the group to "empty your vessels" and to urinate on the hair of the naked men.

As one of them attempts to turn on a shower, someone shouts "no showering, no showering".

In a statement yesterday, NP said it takes a serious view of the matter and does not condone or tolerate any form of misconduct.

While early suggestions indicated that the incident was linked to a freshmen orientation programme, the NP spokesman said this was not the case.

Also, none of the students involved were freshmen.

The spokesman added: "As safe management measures were not adhered to on our grounds, we will also consider this in meting (out) the necessary disciplinary action."

Only two students were seen with masks.