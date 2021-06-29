Ngee Ann Poly plans to create independent whistle-blowing service

The polytechnic is looking for a vendor to operate a service that will allow users to "provide feedback without fear of reprisals or victimisation for whistle-blowing".

Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) is planning to create an independent whistle-blowing service for staff, students, parents and members of the public who wish to lodge a complaint against its employees.

According to a tender document seen by The Straits Times, the poly is looking for an external vendor to operate the service, which aims to "provide a channel to raise concerns in confidence and to receive feedback on any action taken".

It will also give users a chance to "provide feedback without fear of reprisals or victimisation for whistle-blowing in good faith". The service can be accessed by those who "notice, are aware of or have any concerns about actual or suspected wrongdoings by any NP employee or management".

According to the NP website, students currently can raise concerns about staff and other students by sending an e-mail to tellnp@np.edu.sg, but it is unclear if the scheme described in the tender document will replace this.

The Straits Times has contacted NP for comment.

According to the tender document, examples of wrongdoing that can be reported include improper conduct or unethical behaviour or actions that endanger the health or safety of people or the environment.

Hiding information about these actions will also be classified as wrongdoing, it added.

When operational, whistle-blowers will be able to call a telephone hotline number, which will be manned from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 6pm. There will also be a dedicated e-mail address.

The tender document was published on the government procurement website GeBIZ on June 18 - one day after NP said it would sack senior lecturer Tan Boon Lee for serious misconduct.

The poly's move was in response to a widely circulated video posted on June 6, in which Mr Tan is seen making racist remarks to an interracial couple in Orchard Road.

Following the video, an NP alumna alleged that Mr Tan made Islamophobic comments in a class she took when she was a student at the poly in 2017.