Ngee Ann Poly students honoured for efforts to improve recycling

The prototypes they developed are above.

(From left) Mr Robin Yong, Ms Go Ruo Yan and Mr Jet Ong with their smart robot, which clinched for them the 11th place at the World Robot Olympiad last year.

In striving for a zero-waste society, these Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) students found ways to improve recycling.

For their efforts, they were honoured at the recent NP Student Excellence Awards, an annual affair that celebrates outstanding achievements beyond books.

School of InfoComm Technology students Jet Ong, Robin Yong and Go Ruo Yan received the Outstanding Technology Team Award for Guardian 3.0, a smart waste management robot that aims to improve operational efficiency in waste management and increase awareness on proper recycling habits.

The team also clinched 11th place in the World Robot Olympiad in Hungary last year with their smart robot.

SORT WASTE

Integrated with an artificial intelligence system, the moving robot, which took a month to build, can sort out waste into eight categories of recyclable items like plastic and metal as well as non-recyclable items.

It will also facilitate an interactive web app where users can play recycling games.

Mr Ong, 19, who has been participating in robotics competitions since he was 10, said: "The main message that we want to share is of recycling practices."

Another student, Mr Teo Yuxiang and four of his schoolmates invented a smart, collapsible prototype cup called Noll.

His team is a recipient of the Outstanding Innovation Team Award this year.

The team was asked to come up with a solution to inculcate the principles of a zero-waste society in Singapore.

Mr Teo, 19, a biomedical science student, said one of the biggest causes of plastic waste is "the takeaway containers from the food and beverage industry", thus the team wanted to look at a "green" alternative.

The cup utilises a near-field communication technology-enabled chip that will allow the consumer to scan the cup after a purchase to collect points.

Mr Teo said: "It will allow (businesses) to have a loyalty programme to encourage customer retention."

The cup also has dual opening, making it easier to rinse after use.

Said MsFa'izah Ishak, NP's director of student development: "Taking on such projects enables students to develop their passions and interests.

"It also allows them to serve the community and broaden their perspectives and industry networks, providing them with a good grounding for life after graduating from NP."