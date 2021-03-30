Nine F&B outlets taken to task for Covid-19 breaches

Club Mao by Barcode and Club Bubbery at Oriental Plaza (above) were ordered to close for failing to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers.

Six food and beverage (F&B) premises were ordered to close, and three others were fined for breaching safe management measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday.

"The breaches were uncovered during government agencies' regular checks on F&B premises, malls and other public spaces to ensure compliance with safe management measures," said MSE.

Two establishments at Oriental Plaza in Tanjong Pagar were ordered to close by the Singapore Tourism Board for breaches on March 19.

Club Mao by Barcode had failed to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers.

It was ordered to close for 30 days from March 20 to April 18, the second time it has been forced to shut. It was previously ordered to close on Dec 12 last year.

Three customers were also issued fines of $300 each for allegedly failing to keep a 1m distance when mingling with customers from another group.

Further investigations are ongoing for the alleged breaches of safe management measures, MSE said.

Club Bubbery, which operates under the business name Club Nexus KTV, was ordered to close for 10 days from March 20 to yesterday.

It had also failed to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers.

Another four establishments were ordered shut for 10 days from March 21 to today, after they allowed customers to consume alcohol after 10.30pm.

The outlets are De Luxy in Bugis Cube, Kiss Bistro in Boat Quay, SK KTV Pub in Joo Chiat Road and Steamov in New Bridge Road.

Two repeat offenders were fined $2,000 each for breaching safe management measures.

Destiny Japanese KTV Pub at Cuppage Plaza had provided games for customers on March 20.

Under Covid-19 regulations, F&B establishments are not permitted to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre.

Chinatown Seafood Restaurant, also known as Ba Dao Guan, in Trengganu Street failed to minimise interaction between staff and customers on March 20.

Alankar Restaurant in Dunlop Street was fined $1,000 for seating different groups of customers less than 1m apart last Wednesday.

MSE said agencies will continue to step up enforcement checks at F&B premises, parks, malls and other hot spots, and that firm enforcement action will be taken against errant operators and individuals.

This includes fines, suspension of operations even for first offences, and prosecution for egregious breaches.

Said MSE: "Even with our vaccination programme under way and the resumption of more activities, the risks of Covid-19 community transmission remains."

It reiterated the importance of strict compliance with safe distancing and safe management measures at F&B establishments, as patrons are unmasked for long periods of time.

"We urge all members of the public and F&B operators to remain vigilant and continue adhering to safe management measures, even for those who are vaccinated against Covid-19."