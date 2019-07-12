Nine men, including 84-year-old, to be charged with molest

Nine men, aged between 26 and 84, will be charged for separate cases of outrage of modesty today.

The victims were aged between 20 and 46, the police said in two statements on Wednesday.

One of them, a 84-year-old man, allegedly molested a woman, 46, at an overhead bridge in Upper Cross Street on May 12. Another, a 37-year-old suspect, is alleged to have molested a woman, 22, near Ang Mo Kio MRT station last December and in January this year.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, were alleged to have separately molested two 40-year-old women in Woodlands Avenue 6 on March 13 and May 28.

The other alleged cases occurred in Orchard Road, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, and on public transport.

SAFETY TIPS

The police advise the public to be aware of their surroundings and suspicious people.

They should also avoid walking in dimly lit and secluded areas.

If molested, victims should seek help immediately from people around them and note prominent features and attire of the suspect.

Victims should call 999 as soon as possible, and if it is safe to do so, the victim or other people may help to detain the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive.

Those convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or caned, or any combination of the three. If the victim is under 14, the offender can be jailed for up to five years.

Committing such offences on public transport is an aggravating factor that can result in a higher sentence, the police said.- DAVID SUN