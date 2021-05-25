Nine months' probation for woman who spat at KFC staff

A woman caught on video spitting at a KFC employee last year was sentenced to nine months' probation yesterday.

Lin Si Ting, 43, pleaded guilty in January to one count each of harassment and using criminal force on the staff.

A third charge for breaching Covid-19 regulations was taken into consideration for sentencing.

On April 22 last year, Lin went to the KFC outlet at Nex shopping centre in Serangoon and placed her order at the counter.

Six minutes later, she approached the counter again and shouted at a service manager, asking her why it was taking a long time to fulfil the order.

The employee, 40, apologised and explained to Lin that there were orders ahead of hers.

Lin became unhappy and demanded a refund. When the employee agreed, Lin threw her receipt at her.

She then pulled down her mask and hurled a string of vulgarities at the employee.

"Wait for you to die, wait for your whole family to die," she said, before spitting at the victim twice. Lin then took her cash and walked off.

But she returned a few minutes later and shouted at the woman, claiming she had been refunded less than what she had paid.She left again before the police arrived.

The court was told that Lin has schizophrenia and is receiving treatment. She was found not suitable for a mandatory treatment order but suitable for probation.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.