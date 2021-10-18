Nine more people, including 57-year-old, die of Covid-19

Nine Singaporeans aged between 57 and 100 have died from complications linked to Covid-19, taking Singapore's pandemic death toll to 233.

Of the six men and three women, two were vaccinated and seven were not, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday. All except one unvaccinated patient had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Yesterday was the 28th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported. There were 3,058 new Covid-19 infections in all, MOH said.

They comprised 2,454 new cases in the community and 601 in migrant worker dormitories. Three cases were imported.

The local cases included 469 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore stood at 148,178 yesterday.

As at yesterday, 15,918 patients were recovering at home, with 2,986 patients in community care facilities and 734 patients in Covid-19 treatment facilities. There were 1,651 patients in hospital, up from 1,464 on Saturday, with 327 patients requiring oxygen support.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit increased to 66 from 62 on Saturday.

Among the large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, five had new cases.

The largest highlighted cluster was at MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling, which detected two new cases, and now has 109 in all, 15 of them staff, and 94 residents.

Four new cases were added to Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home in Buangkok, bringing the size of the cluster to 63. Of these, 60 are residents and three are staff members.

Apex Harmony Lodge in Pasir Ris, for people with dementia, had two new cases, for a total of 12. Of these, four are staff and eight are residents.

A new case was found at Learning Vision pre-school at Changi Airport. Of the 17 cases in the cluster, two are staff, 13 are students and two are household members of others.

My World Pre-school at Hougang Dewcourt also had one new case. Of its 14 cases, three are staff, nine are students and two are household contacts. - THE STRAITS TIMES

