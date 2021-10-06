Nine more seniors die of Covid-19; daily infections pass 3,000-mark

Nine more seniors, aged between 64 and 90, have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update yesterday.

They include six men and three women, all of whom were Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Four were vaccinated, two had been partially vaccinated and three were unvaccinated.

All had various underlying medical conditions, MOH said, without giving more details about their health conditions.

It was the 16th straight day that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 130.

There were 3,486 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, including 2,767 new infections in the community, 713 new cases in migrant worker dormitories and six imported cases.

This is the first time daily cases have exceeded 3,000 in Singapore.

Of the six imported cases, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other three developed the illness during isolation or stay-home notice. The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 109,804.

ACTIVE

Of the five large active clusters where new cases were reported yesterday, United Medicare Centre at Toa Payoh had seven new cases for a total of 14 infections. The transmission is among eight staff and six residents at the nursing home.

The cluster at Learning Vision pre-school in Changi Airport added one new case for a total of 13 infections, comprising two staff and 11 students.

The largest cluster highlighted was Tampines Dormitory, which added five new cases for a total of 174 cases.

MOH said the transmission in all dormitory clusters was among residents and there was no evidence of spread beyond each dormitory.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

