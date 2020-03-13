Nine new cases, including three from Safra Jurong cluster

Nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, including three more from the Safra Jurong cluster, which remains the largest here with 43 infections.

Five of the cases were imported, including Cases 183 and 187, Singaporeans who attended a mass religious gathering at a mosque in Malaysia.

There are 91 cases in hospital now, with nine in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Cases 179, 185 and 186 are the latest linked to the private dinner function at Joy Garden restaurant in Safra Jurong on Feb 15.

Case 179 is a 66-year-old Singaporean woman who had been in Malaysia on Feb 22.

She is a contact of Case 121, who is linked to the Safra Jurong cluster.

She reported onset of symptoms on Feb 27 and visited a general practitioner's clinic here three times - on Feb 29, Monday and Wednesday, when she was referred to the National University Hospital (NUH) and confirmed with Covid-19 on the same day.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at NUH.

Case 185 is a 34-year-old Singaporean man who was in Malaysia from Feb 22 to 23 and is linked to Case 142, who is part of the Safra Jurong cluster.

Case 186 is a 64-year-old Singaporean man linked to case 166, who is also part of the Safra Jurong cluster.

Both Cases 185 and 186 were confirmed with the infection yesterday morning and are warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

While Cases 183 and 187 were from Malaysia, the other three imported cases came from the United States, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Case 180 is a 71-year-old Singaporean man who had been to the US from Feb 27 to Tuesday and was confirmed with the virus yesterday morning. He is warded at NCID.

Case 181 is an 83-year-old Indonesian man who arrived here on Monday, the same day as his family member, Case 182, a 76-year-old Indonesian woman.

Both of them were confirmed with the virus yesterday morning and are warded at Gleneagles Hospital.

Case 184 is a 35-year-old Filipino man who is a work pass holder here.

He had been to the Philippines from Feb 24 to March 1 and was confirmed with the virus yesterday morning.

He is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

By the numbers

9 New cases

187 Total confirmed

0 Discharged yesterday



96 Total discharged

91 Total in hospital

9 In intensive care unit