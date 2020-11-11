Nine new Covid-19 cases, including one in community

Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex were among new locations visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Bugis Street was visited on three separate occasions - between 8.15pm to 11pm on Nov 1, between 3.30pm and 6.55pm on Nov 3 and between 11.45am and 3.20pm on Nov 8.

Mustafa Centre was visited on Nov 3, a Burger King at Kitchener Complex was visited on Nov 4 and Jurong Point was visited on Nov 5.

A Kopitiam outlet in Jurong East was visited on Nov 6 and Nov 8.

These were among six locations added to the list of places visited by patients in the community during their infectious period.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

Meanwhile, MOH announced nine new Covid-19 patients here yesterday, of which one was a patient from the community.

The sole community case was a 25-year-old Malaysian national who last worked as a cleaner on Nov 2, said MOH.

He developed symptoms a day later and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19 under enhanced community testing. His case is unlinked.

Of the nine cases, seven were imported, said the ministry.

They comprised one Singaporean, one permanent resident, two work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

They had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

A migrant worker living in a dormitory was the remaining coronavirus patient announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,073. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

9 New cases

28 Deaths

1 New case in community

4 Discharged yesterday

7 Imported cases

40 In hospital

58073 Total cases

57970 Total recovered