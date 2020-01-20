Nine-year renewal of Jurong Lake area complete

One of the key ideas of the Remaking Our Heartland programme was the rejuvenation of the Jurong East Town Centre, now named J Connect.

Over the last nine years as the Jurong Lake area was being rejuvenated, small business owners started noticing an uptick in sales.

This was because more residents were choosing to spend their time in the area on weekends instead of going to other estates, said Jurong Town Centre Merchant Association chairman Tan Kah Ann.

The addition of a children's playground and a green roof pavilion at J Link, a new pedestrian mall, are particularly well utilised by families and for hosting community events, he noted.

"There are many tuition centres in this area, so after their classes, children often come down to play and run around with their friends while their parents shop nearby.

"It creates a very lively environment," said Mr Tan, speaking in Mandarin.

He owns three shop spaces in Jurong that he rents out.

The Housing Board yesterday announced the completion of renewal plans for the Jurong Lake area under its Remaking Our Heartland programme.

It was selected in 2011 for rejuvenation, along with East Coast and Hougang.

Over the years, the housing estate has been progressively fitted with new amenities such as interconnected gardens and communal spaces.

One of the key ideas under the programme was the rejuvenation of the Jurong East Town Centre, comprising Blocks 130 to 135 Jurong Gateway Road.

Now renamed J Connect, its building facade and communal spaces were given a modern look with lush landscaping.

The area around Jurong East MRT station, now known as Jurong Gateway, is also a bustling town, with an integrated healthcare hub consisting of Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital, and mixed-use developments such as Westgate and Jem.

A new 15km Jurong Lake District cycling network will be connected to the upcoming cycling paths in Taman Jurong estate, which are expected to be completed this year.

By 2026, the Jurong Lake area will become a leisure and recreational cluster, complete with a new 7ha integrated tourism development and the new Science Centre, developed around Jurong Lake.

Mr Tan is confident that the renewal plans will attract even more visitors to the area, which has been dubbed the "Orchard Road of the West".

"When all the malls, neighbourhoods and parks are connected, people won't have to travel elsewhere to shop or play.

"We can do everything here in Jurong," he said.