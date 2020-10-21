NKF chairman Koh Poh Tiong to step down, Arthur Lang to take over

Mr Arthur Lang (far left) will take over from Mr Koh Poh Tiong (left).

The chairman of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), Mr Koh Poh Tiong, will be stepping down on Oct 31, after eight years in charge.

Taking over will be Mr Arthur Lang, who joined NKF as a board director in 2015, and is currently the chief executive officer of Singtel's International Group.

Paying tribute to Mr Koh, NKF said in a statement yesterday that he believed no one should be denied access to dialysis in Singapore due to financial constraints.

And he made sure that dialysis was always accessible and affordable to those who needed it.

NKF said that under him, it received Special Commendation Awards for Risk Management and Clarity in Strategy, and the Charity Transparency Award twice from the Charity Council.

NKF had also increased the number of community-based dialysis centres from 25 in 2012 to 38 now, with two more in the pipeline. It serves about 4,800 needy patients with an annual operating expense of $133 million.

In 2014, NKF started a $10 million Education and Prevention Fund to invest in ways to prevent kidney disease and encourage better kidney health in the community.

It also approached various high-risk groups such as patients' family members and those diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension for early detection and intervention of kidney disease.

NKF said Mr Lang comes with broad commercial experience and knowledge in corporate governance, audit, fund management and risk management.