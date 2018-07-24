NKF chief executive Tim Oei does not expect home haemodialysis to overtake centre-based haemodialysis in the foreseeable future.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) plans to pilot home blood dialysis within the next few years.

Associate Professor Jimmy Teo, head of nephrology at the National University Hospital, said home haemodialysis would allow kidney failure patients to undergo dialysis more frequently, at their convenience.

"They would enjoy better quality of life and face fewer restrictions in diet," he said.

In 2016, 1,890 people here lost the use of their kidneys. For two in three, the cause was diabetes. The Health Ministry said 1,200 of them had transplants or turned to dialysis, which takes on the kidneys' function in removing poisons and excess fluid from the blood.

Close to nine in 10 people here on dialysis live beyond a year, considered good globally. Those who have dialysis at a centre go there thrice a week. At home, it can be done daily, which means toxins and excess fluid do not accumulate over days.

Prof Teo said: "Frequent dialysis means they can have a more liberal diet. They can eat most things they want."

Home haemodialysis is increasingly used in some countries as machines become smaller, more user-friendly and cheaper.

More frequent and gentle dialysis is better as it helps to preserve the remaining kidney function, which helps the patient live longer, said Prof Teo.

In Singapore, this is possible only with peritoneal dialysis, where a solution is inserted into the abdominal cavity to extract the toxins and extra fluid. This is done four times a day and takes about 30 to 40 minutes, or in one overnight session. Not everyone is suitable for this.

Home haemodialysis will give patients another option, though Prof Teo estimates only one in three people on haemodialysis might be able to do it at home. They need to be motivated, have space for the machine and not have severe medical conditions that require close monitoring.

Mr Tim Oei, chief executive of NKF, which provides dialysis for two in three kidney failure patients here, said NKF has been studying home haemodialysis.

He said: "Home haemodialysis may be a feasible option for peritoneal dialysis patients needing to switch to haemodialysis but prefer a home environment."

But he does not see it overtaking centre-based haemodialysis in the foreseeable future.

The NKF, which supports nearly 3,800 patients on haemodialysis, has been building roughly two new centres a year to cope with growing demand. It has 35 dialysis centres, and will have another five by 2020. It also supports almost 550 people on peritoneal dialysis.

