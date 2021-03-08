NKF's oldest dialysis centre in west of Singapore gets new look

The centre's new layout allows patients to interact with one another while undergoing treatment.

The National Kidney Foundation's oldest dialysis centre in the west of Singapore has a new look, thanks to a $2 million donation from local charity the Lew Foundation.

Located at Block 326 Clementi Avenue 5, the refurbished centre now has 30 dialysis stations, up from 20 previously, allowing it to serve up to 180 patients a week.

The redesigned layout of the centre, which was set up in 1990, has done away with the patient cubicles of the past.

Instead, the centre now has a more open and spacious look, with no partitions between dialysis stations, allowing patients to interact with one another while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday, clinical nurse manager Vinothan Umarani said: "At one glance, I can view all the patients, identify any issues and attend to them immediately."

All of the centre's equipment is also brand new and fully digitalised. Its storage facilities have been expanded as well.

Thanking the Lew Foundation for its donation at the opening ceremony of the centre yesterday, NKF chairman Arthur Lang said: "The upgrading works allow for effective space usage and enhanced patient flow. This translates to better coordination of care, patient safety and patient satisfaction."

Mr Yeo Puay Hin, Lew Foundation's executive director, said: "Through our partnership with the NKF, which has been providing affordable and quality renal care for more than 50 years, we hope to support kidney patients in their treatment and, in turn, improve their quality of life."

Mr Lang highlighted the need for NKF to strengthen upstream measures, including kidney disease prevention and early intervention.

Noting that World Kidney Day will be on Thursday, Mr Lang said: "Beating this disease is a collective effort. The best way to fight kidney disease is for all of us to take charge of our health and spread the awareness by informing our loved ones."