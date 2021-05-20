NLB deputy director charged with leaking information under OSA

Chua Wee Lin is accused of leaking the information to a WhatsApp group with 18 other members on June 11 last year before the Government released it to the public.

A National Library Board (NLB) deputy director was charged yesterday under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) with leaking information on the resumption of activities in phase two of Singapore's reopening last June.

Chua Wee Lin, 51, faces one charge of communicating information to people with whom he was not authorised to share.

As the deputy director of the property and facilities management department of the NLB, Chua had access to the information.

WHATSAPP

He had allegedly leaked it to a WhatsApp group with 18 other members on June 11 last year before the Government released the information to the public.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that the classified information was then disseminated by members of the WhatsApp group, resulting in the details being widely circulated before they were meant to be released.

Six others who wrongfully received and communicated the information will be issued stern warnings, the police added.

Under the OSA, it is an offence for a person who holds office under the Government to use his position to communicate privileged information to another person.

It is also against the law for someone to receive such information.

Chua is out on $5,000 bail and is expected to return to court on June 16.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an NLB spokesman said Chua had been suspended immediately from his duties, following his arrest on June 13 last year.