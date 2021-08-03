No appointment needed to get Moderna vaccine

The 11 vaccination centres offering the Moderna vaccine are in Buona Vista, Hong Kah North, Kebun Baru, Kolam Ayer, Marsiling, Potong Pasir, Punggol 21, Radin Mas, Tampines East, Woodlands and Yew Tee community clubs.

Singaporeans aged 18 and above can now walk in to 11 community vaccination centres to receive the Moderna vaccine without an appointment, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday.

The walk-in vaccinations also apply to permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 18 and above.

This move, aimed to further increase the convenience for all to get vaccinated, comes after seniors aged 60 and above were offered jabs without an appointment at any vaccination centre since June 1.

COMMUNITY CLUBS

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - the other mRNA vaccine under the national vaccination programme - is approved for those under 18.

As at last Saturday, 7.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, and around 4.3 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

About 3.3 million, or 61 per cent of Singapore residents, have completed the full vaccination regimen, said the Health Ministry.

It added that 83 per cent of those aged 60 and above, 88 per cent of those aged 45 to 59, 87 per cent of those aged 40 to 44, and 83 per cent of those aged 12 to 39 have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or booked their appointments.

"Vaccination remains a key enabler in our fight against Covid-19," said MOH, urging all who are eligible to get their jabs.

"Its ability to help Singapore reopen safely can only be felt when we collectively achieve a high level of population coverage for vaccination."