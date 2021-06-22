No big crowds but there were some queues as dining in resumes

Customers enjoying being able to eat at the Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre.

There were no big crowds at hawker centres and coffee shops yesterday when dining in resumed for groups of two.

Those The Straits Times spoke to said they were glad that the restrictions imposed since May 16 to stem a rise in the number of Covid-19 community cases have been lifted.

Some stalls at Amoy Street Food Centre saw queues of 10 to 15 people each at noon, as tables filled up quickly with diners sticking to the rule of two.

Cleaners were also out in full force, clearing tables soon after people finished their meals to make space for the next pair.

Over at Ion Orchard, popular eateries such as TWG Tea and The Marmalade Pantry were about half-full.

The mall was shut for four days for cleaning and disinfecting from June 12 to 16 after a number of coronavirus cases were linked to it.

Visitors yesterday said they were glad that the restaurants in town were open again.

Facilities team manager Nazurudeen Salim, who was planning to have dessert with his wife at The Marmalade Pantry, said they missed eating out.

The 31-year-old added that the restrictions had made it difficult for them to catch up with friends and clients over a cup of coffee.

Mr Mohamed Jameel, 46, manager of a stall selling Indian Muslim food at Clementi Kopitiam in Clementi Avenue 3, said he had 50 per cent to 60 per cent fewer customers during the period of heightened alert.

"With the new measures, I hope to see more customers at my stall, and I am relieved that at least groups of two are allowed to dine in," he said.

Breakfast yesterday was a quieter affair. At 8am, the S-11 Choa Chu Kang 787 Food Court in Choa Chu Kang Drive and NTUC Foodfare coffee shop in Choa Chu Kang Crescent were largely empty.

Many customers were still getting takeaways.

While some were enthusiastic about the prospect of dining in at eateries again, others remained cautious, noting the cluster at Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre that had grown to 73 cases as at Sunday.

However, Mr Benedict Khoo, 21, who was having breakfast with his sister Kimberly, 20, at the NTUC Foodfare coffee shop, said they were not really worried about the situation.

"The rest of our family members are more scared about eating out, especially our grandmother. They tell us not to go too far and to eat nearby at places that are within walking distance of our home.

"We are always careful, ensuring that we wear our masks and observe social distancing measures," said Mr Khoo.