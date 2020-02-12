No close contact between infected Certis Cisco officer and public

A Certis spokesman said the security officer's duty did not require him to be in close and prolonged contact with volunteers, performers or the audience.

The security officer on duty at Chingay 2020 and later found to be infected with the coronavirus did not have close or prolonged contact with the performers or the audience, said Certis in a statement yesterday.

A spokesman from Certis said the male officer had been deployed away from the main Chingay Parade, assigned along Raffles Avenue to facilitate traffic flow from the F1 Pit Building on Jan 31.

The following day, he was a roving officer at the Youth Olympic Park.

"His duty did not require him to be in close and prolonged contact with volunteers, performers or the audience," said the spokesman.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the 37-year-old man had showed symptoms of the coronavirus on Jan 31 and had gone to a general practitioner on Feb 2.

He went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Feb 6, where he was isolated, and was confirmed to be infected on Feb 9.

The MOH said that before he developed symptoms, the officer had served quarantine orders on two people from Wuhan who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Before he was hospitalised on Feb 6, he went to work at the Certis Cisco Centre in Paya Lebar.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Temperature screening was performed on both days of the parade, but the man was not running a fever and did not show any signs of being unwell.

In a WhatsApp message to Chingay participants, performers and grassroots leaders on Monday, the People's Association said there was minimal interaction between the officer and the performers or the public on the first day as they were constantly on the move.

DISINFECTED

The message also said performers did not access the Youth Olympic Park area, and there was limited crowd movement there.

The office where the man was working has been disinfected and enhanced cleaning measures are in place in the building.

The Certis spokesman said: "We are currently focused on providing all necessary assistance to the affected employee in his recovery and support for his family.

"Team leaders at Certis have also reached out to his teammates to offer their support and understand their concerns."