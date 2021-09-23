No collection fee for passports, ICs received at post offices from Oct

The collection fees of $6 to $12 will be removed come next month. TNP FILE PHOTO

Singapore citizens and permanent residents collecting their passports and identity cards at post offices will not have to pay collection fees from next month, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a press release yesterday.

This removal of the fees, which range from $6 to $12, is to provide added convenience to members of the public and encourage more people to make their collection at the 27 designated post offices.

The fees charged by SingPost will be borne by ICA.

While most residents can collect their documents from the post offices, ICA said some will still need to collect them at the ICA Building.

This will include those who have had prior unsuccessful biometric verification in transactions with ICA, for example.

Applicants will be informed of their collection options when the documents are ready for collection.

This latest announcement comes after ICA said in May that the validity period of passports will be increased to 10 years for citizens aged 16 and above who submit a passport application from Oct 1 to reduce the frequency of passport renewal for citizens.

Director of ICA's citizen services centre, Senior Assistant Commissioner Dominic Chua said: "This initiative to encourage the collection of ICs and passports at post offices is part of ICA's transformation plan to provide greater convenience to our customers.

"ICA would also like to thank SingPost for working with us to provide document collection services at their post offices since 2010."