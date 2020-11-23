No community cases for 12th successive day; 12 new imported cases

Singapore had no new coronavirus cases in the community for the 12th day in a row yesterday.

There were also no cases from dormitories where migrant workers stay, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This marks the longest stretch without a community case since the first coronavirus infection was reported in Singapore on Jan 23. There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

MOH confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases as of noon yesterday, all of them imported, which brought the total number of cases here to 58,160.

Of these, three were Singapore permanent residents who returned from India, while five were work permit holders coming back from Indonesia and the Philippines.

Another two were a dependant's pass holder and student's pass holder who arrived from India.

These 10 individuals were all serving stay-home notices and tested during that period.

The remaining two cases were crew members of separate ships. One had arrived from Indonesia to board a ship docked here. He was isolated upon arrival in Singapore and tested positive for Covid-19.

The other arrived on a ship from the Philippines. He did not disembark from the ship where he was isolated and was swabbed on board.

All 12 new cases were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance.

Meanwhile, Bugis Street and the Kopitiam @ Jurong East were listed as places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

MOH provides a list of locations that infectious patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they were there so that people who were there at the same time can monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The ministry said there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary. Close contacts of the patients have already been notified.

By the numbers

12 New cases

28 Deaths

0 New cases in community

3 Discharged yesterday

12 Imported cases

26 In hospital

58160 Total cases

58052 Total recovered