No dining-in, but these two eateries decide to open 24 hours

(Above) Lucali BYGB is now offering its famous pizza pies around the clock. Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar offers 24-hour delivery of fresh bread and pastries from Tuesday to Sunday.

While a number of food and beverage (F&B) establishments experience a slowdown amid the heightened safety restrictions, Lucali BYGB and Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar are cranking things up.

With dining in barred and only takeaways and food deliveries allowed until June 13, the two eateries have decided to open 24 hours to satisfy customer cravings.

Lucali BYGB, the famed Brooklyn pizza restaurant, previously operated from 5pm until its last reservation at 9.45pm from Tuesday to Sunday, and noon to 3.30pm from Friday to Sunday.

Since Sunday, it has been offering 24-hour islandwide delivery service and curbside takeaway at 66 Kampong Bugis, Level M.

Meanwhile, Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar at 56 Tanglin Road - which used to operate from 8am to 10pm daily - is now open 24 hours from Tuesday to Sunday.

Its spokesman told The New Paper: "We are one of few bakeries to open throughout the night, and we want to provide an added service and convenience to our customers.

"We always have an early crowd and have been getting orders even at 6am since we extended our operating hours. We do think there is a crowd that stays up late especially now that everyone is mostly working from home."

While the downside of opening 24 hours is greater manpower and utilities cost, the chefs at Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar have always started work at night to produce fresh bread and pastries for the next day. The eatery's food deliveries have also gone up by 30 times.

Mr Gibran Baydoun, founder of Lucali BYGB, is pleasantly surprised that customers have been supporting the business "even at midnight".

He said: "The size of our team is based on a full dining room on a busy night. With that not possible at the moment, it is better to retain our team by stretching them out over the course of the day and week."

Mr Baydoun also said that the bottom line can wait.

"Us doing 24 hours is less to do about making a substantial profit. It is more about supporting and helping each other, including the deliverymen and women, through this tough period."

He added: "The only justification (for the 24-hour model) we need is to know that at least one guest who was hungry in the middle of the night was looked after."