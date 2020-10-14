No dormitory Covid-19 cases, first time since March

A 31-year-old man from India who tested positive after completing his stay-home notice was among the four imported cases announced yesterday.

The training employment pass holder served his SHN at a dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore on Sept 25, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He was tested on Oct 5 while serving his SHN, and his test result was negative. He completed his SHN on Oct 9 and developed an onset of symptoms on the same day.

He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 12 when he took a pre-departure test to return to India.

Between Oct 9 and Oct 12, he had remained mostly at a hostel, Dream Lodge Singapore at 172 Tyrwhitt Road, but visited the National University Health System Tower Block on Oct 9.

There were no new local cases in the community or from workers' dormitories yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This was the first time since March 25 that no new cases from dormitories were reported.

The remaining three imported cases comprised a permanent resident who returned from India, a student's pass holder who arrived from France, and a short-term visit pass holder who was allowed entry from Britain to visit a family member hospitalised here.

They were placed on 14-day SHN on arrival in Singapore and tested while serving their SHN.

MOH also announced that the cluster at Mandai Lodge 1 has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has dipped from two cases two weeks ago to an average of fewer than one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of fewer than one case to none over the same period.

With 12 cases discharged yesterday, 57,725 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

4 New cases

28 Deaths

0 New cases in community

12 Discharged yesterday

4 Imported cases

35 In hospital

57884 Total cases

57725 Total recovered