No ERP charges for all gantries until at least June 28: LTA

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at all gantries will stay suspended until at least June 28, when new rates might take effect.

A review of ERP rates by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) starts tomorrow and new pricing, if any, will be imposed from June 29 at gantries, which have been switched off since April 6.

The LTA said in a statement yesterday: "As Singapore gradually reopens its economy from June 2, traffic volume is expected to increase as more people return to their workplaces and schools.

"In line with ERP's purpose as a congestion management tool, LTA will resume the ERP review process and monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels," it added. "This will enable LTA to identify locations with congestion and determine if ERP charges are required."

REVIEW FREQUENCY

Rate reviews are usually done every quarter but are now held more frequently - every four weeks - to be more responsive to changes in traffic conditions amid the pandemic. The review frequency will return to the pre-Covid-19 quarterly timeframe at an appropriate juncture, LTA added.

The slowdown in activity islandwide has created novel conditions, with traffic volume shrinking by an average of 60 per cent since January. Accidents have fallen by more than 40 per cent since April 7, when circuit breaker measures began, most non-essential workplaces were closed and people told to stay home.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Facebook yesterday that road users will have to get used to returning to normal gradually.

"Covid-19 has caused us to do many things unimaginable just a few months ago: suspend ERP, COE bidding, discourage usage of public transport, stay home, close schools, no visitation," he said. - CLEMENT YONG