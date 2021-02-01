No evidence patient's symptoms linked to Covid-19 vaccine: SGH

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has found no evidence that one of its patients' symptoms are linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the hospital said its doctors have conducted multiple tests on the woman to date.

"So far, there is no evidence that her signs and symptoms are related to the vaccine she received recently," the hospital wrote.

"We take a cautious approach and will continue to monitor her condition and conduct tests as needed."

SGH's statement comes after Ms Charlene Lin, 37, wrote about her symptoms in a Facebook comment that was shared by others.

Responding to The Straits Times on Facebook yesterday, Ms Lin, who works in the food and beverage industry, said she felt dizzy after getting her first dose of the vaccine on Jan 24.

She went to the emergency department of SGH, where she underwent various tests overnight.

Although she was later discharged, she was warded last Monday after she could not walk because her legs were too weak. She is still in hospital.

'ONE IN A MILLION'

She has undergone tests - including various scans and blood draws - to rule out various diseases, and will go for further tests this week.

"My case is just one in a million, so I still support the vaccine," said Ms Lin, who added that she had never experienced any allergies to medication in the past.

"Just... luck, I guess."

More than 113,000 people here have received their first dose of the vaccine to date.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last Thursday there had been 432 reports of adverse events linked to Covid-19 vaccinations.

These include injection site pain and swelling, fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, giddiness, nausea and allergic reactions such as itching, rash, and swelling of eyes or lips.

Most of these symptoms resolved on their own within a few days, said MOH.

Three people suffered anaphylaxis - a severe allergic reaction - but recovered and were discharged after a day.

The three, who were in their 20s and 30s, developed multiple symptoms such as rash, breathlessness, lip swelling, throat tightness and giddiness.