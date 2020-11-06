No fireworks this year for New Year’s Eve at Marina Bay

This will be the first time the Marina Bay New Year's Eve countdown celebration is marked without fireworks since 2005.

To minimise crowds in the area amid the pandemic, there will be no fireworks this year for the New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Marina Bay.

Fireworks will still be set off at different heartland locations across Singapore, like in previous years, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said yesterday, adding that agencies are still working out the details.

Last year, in addition to an eight-minute fireworks display at Marina Bay, countdown parties were held at heartland locations with fireworks, including in Tampines, Punggol and the Yishun-Khatib area.

"As health and safety remain a priority, we have adopted a different format to ensure the public can celebrate safely and meaningfully," said URA chief executive Lim Eng Hwee.

There will again be two light shows at Marina Bay in December, like last year.

The first will feature student artworks from various institutions projected on the facades of three landmarks at Marina Bay - The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

Organised in partnership with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, these landmarks will be lit nightly from Dec 25 to Dec 31, depicting moments this year when people have come together to care for the vulnerable in the community.

The second display comprises a light-up of the Marina Bay skyline throughout next month, with 60 light beams shining from The Promontory.

"The display represents a guiding beacon that underpins Singaporeans' spirit in navigating through the pandemic and determination to emerge stronger in the new year together as a nation," URA said.

There will also be a New Year's Eve music programme put together by Mediacorp, featuring local and international performers from the music, dance and fashion community.