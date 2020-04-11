Singapore

No mask, no entry to markets, malls and more: Latest measures at a glance

From Sunday, visitors to supermarkets must wear masks or they will be refused entry.TNP PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Apr 11, 2020 11:10 pm

A slew of measures was announced by various ministries and government agencies on Friday and Saturday. Here's a summary:

From Sunday (April 12)

  • Visitors to wet markets, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls must wear masks or they will be refused entry. To check how crowded malls, supermarkets and post offices are, go to www.spaceout.gov.sg
     
  • Mask-wearing will be made compulsory for commuters on public transport.
     
  • All beaches have been closed since Saturday.
     
  • First-time offenders of circuit-breaker measures encountered by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources' enforcement officers will be fined $300 straightaway. There will be no more warnings.
     
  • Have you collected your reusable mask from community centres or residents' committee centres? Sunday (April 12) is the last day to do so. Go to www.maskgowhere.gov.sg for details.
     

From Monday (April 13)

  • All food and beverage personnel at wet markets, supermarkets, coffee shops, hawker centre stalls, restaurants and caterers must wear masks or face shields while working or they could be fined up to $5,000 and/or have their licences suspended or cancelled.
Singapore

Pregnancy in the time of Covid: Safe or risky?

