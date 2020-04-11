Singapore

No mask, no entry to markets from Sunday, says NEA

People with face masks shopping for food items at the Geylang Serai market on April 8.PHOTO: AFP
Apr 11, 2020 11:52 am

People not wearing masks will be refused entry to 40 markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators from Sunday (April 12).

The NEA said in a media release on Friday that, with reusable masks being made available to Singapore residents, all patrons should wear masks for their own safety and well-being, as well as that of other patrons, given the crowded and closed-in environment in markets.

The NEA had been putting in place safe-distancing measures in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore which has recorded 2,108 confirmed cases, including seven deaths.

The 40 markets, which have implemented crowd management measures such as controlled entry and exit points, are as follows:

  1. Tiong Bahru Market
  2. Bukit Timah Market
  3. Tanglin Halt Market
  4. Geylang Serai Market
  5. Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre
  6. North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre
  7. Beo Crescent Market
  8. Kallang Estate Market
  9. Blk 409 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10
  10. Blk 505 Jurong West St 52
  11. Blk 13/14 Haig Road
  12. Blk 4A Eunos Crescent
  13. Blk 104/105 Yishun Ring Road
  14. Blk 137 Tampines St 11
  15. Blk 630 Bedok Reservoir Rd
  16. Blk 209 Hougang St 21
  17. Blk 453A Ang Mo Kio Ave 10
  18. Blk 527 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10
  19. Blk 628 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
  20. Blk 341 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1
  21. Blk 20 Ghim Moh Road
  22. Blk 29 Bendemeer Road
  23. Blk 49 Sims Place
  24. Blk 254 Jurong East St 24
  25. Blk 448 Clementi Ave 3
  26. Blk 50A Marine Terrace
  27. Blk 160/162 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4
  28. Blk 115 Bukit Merah View
  29. Blk 726 Clementi St 2
  30. Blk 79 Redhill Lane
  31. Blk 105 Hougang Ave 1
  32. Blk 16 Bedok South Rd
  33. Blk 216 Bedok North St 1
  34. Blk 58 New Upp Changi Rd
  35. Blk 335 Smith Street
  36. Blk 347 Jurong East Ave 1
  37. Blk 20/21 Marsiling Lane
  38. Blk 665 Buffalo Road
  39. Blk 221 A/B Boon Lay Place
  40. Blk 127 Toa Payoh Lor 1

Since the "circuit-breaker" measures were put in place on April 7, more patrons have been observed to be following safe-distancing measures.

But, the NEA added that there are markets with big crowds over the weekends, with long queues forming outside, after the premises' capacities had been reached.

All food handlers have been told to wear masks or face shields while working.
These include the markets at Geylang Serai, Block 505 Jurong West Street 52 and Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road.

"We seek patrons’ understanding that limiting the crowd capacity of markets is necessary to ensure that there is enough space for patrons to maintain the 1 metre separation between persons, especially when patrons are at the stall front making their selection or purchase," said the NEA.

Patrons are also advised to return another day, if the queue outside the market is too long.

If the situation does not improve, NEA would consider even stronger measures to reduce crowding both inside and outside these markets.

NEA officers have also been conducting inspections at markets and hawker centres to ensure compliance with safe-distancing measures.

Non-compliant patrons and visitors may face enforcement action, including a composition fine of $300 or prosecution in court.

