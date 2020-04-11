No mask, no entry to markets from Sunday, says NEA

People with face masks shopping for food items at the Geylang Serai market on April 8.

People not wearing masks will be refused entry to 40 markets managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators from Sunday (April 12).

The NEA said in a media release on Friday that, with reusable masks being made available to Singapore residents, all patrons should wear masks for their own safety and well-being, as well as that of other patrons, given the crowded and closed-in environment in markets.

The NEA had been putting in place safe-distancing measures in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore which has recorded 2,108 confirmed cases, including seven deaths.

The 40 markets, which have implemented crowd management measures such as controlled entry and exit points, are as follows:

Tiong Bahru Market Bukit Timah Market Tanglin Halt Market Geylang Serai Market Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre Beo Crescent Market Kallang Estate Market Blk 409 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 Blk 505 Jurong West St 52 Blk 13/14 Haig Road Blk 4A Eunos Crescent Blk 104/105 Yishun Ring Road Blk 137 Tampines St 11 Blk 630 Bedok Reservoir Rd Blk 209 Hougang St 21 Blk 453A Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 Blk 527 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 Blk 628 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 Blk 341 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Blk 20 Ghim Moh Road Blk 29 Bendemeer Road Blk 49 Sims Place Blk 254 Jurong East St 24 Blk 448 Clementi Ave 3 Blk 50A Marine Terrace Blk 160/162 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 Blk 115 Bukit Merah View Blk 726 Clementi St 2 Blk 79 Redhill Lane Blk 105 Hougang Ave 1 Blk 16 Bedok South Rd Blk 216 Bedok North St 1 Blk 58 New Upp Changi Rd Blk 335 Smith Street Blk 347 Jurong East Ave 1 Blk 20/21 Marsiling Lane Blk 665 Buffalo Road Blk 221 A/B Boon Lay Place Blk 127 Toa Payoh Lor 1

Since the "circuit-breaker" measures were put in place on April 7, more patrons have been observed to be following safe-distancing measures.

But, the NEA added that there are markets with big crowds over the weekends, with long queues forming outside, after the premises' capacities had been reached.

These include the markets at Geylang Serai, Block 505 Jurong West Street 52 and Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road.

"We seek patrons’ understanding that limiting the crowd capacity of markets is necessary to ensure that there is enough space for patrons to maintain the 1 metre separation between persons, especially when patrons are at the stall front making their selection or purchase," said the NEA.

Patrons are also advised to return another day, if the queue outside the market is too long.

If the situation does not improve, NEA would consider even stronger measures to reduce crowding both inside and outside these markets.

NEA officers have also been conducting inspections at markets and hawker centres to ensure compliance with safe-distancing measures.

Non-compliant patrons and visitors may face enforcement action, including a composition fine of $300 or prosecution in court.