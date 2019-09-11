No more congestion at Yishun transport hub

Commuters and road users passing the new Yishun Integrated Transport Hub enjoyed a smooth journey yesterday, a day after a long line of buses at the spot caused congestion during the morning and evening rush hour.

Multiple measures had been put in place to manage the traffic, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The timing of the traffic light at the junction was adjusted and more marshals were deployed to manage traffic flow into and around the transport hub.

In addition, buses yet to start their shifts were not allowed to turn into the interchange at the hub during peak hours, in a move to reduce congestion.

LTA said: "All these have helped to ease congestion this morning and buses were able to enter or exit the (hub) within one or two traffic light cycles."

When The Straits Times visited the area between 6.50am and 8.30am, traffic was smooth-flowing along Yishun Avenue 2 in front of the transport hub.

About 10 traffic marshals were seen at the two entrances of the hub, with a few more deployed inside to manage the flow of buses.

All buses making right turns from the road opposite the hub could do so without any problem, and they moved on fast enough such that a queue did not build up. Buses on the side of the road closer to the hub also headed into the facility without much delay.