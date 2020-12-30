No more time limit at public libraries on weekdays

Users can also visit the National Library for up to three hours during weekends as part of the phase three reopening.

People will be able to spend more time in public libraries from next Monday, as part of the phase three reopening.

On weekdays, there will no longer be a time limit in the National Library, public libraries, National Archives of Singapore and the Former Ford Factory during operating hours.

Time limits will still be in place for weekend visits.

Users can visit the National Library, regional libraries in Jurong, Tampines and Woodlands, and the National Archives for up to three hours.

For other public libraries, visits are capped at two hours. Users are encouraged to book their preferred time slots online.

The National Library Board (NLB) said it will also gradually resume its public programmes, except guided tours.

More information can be found at NLB's GoLibrary site.

The Asian Film Archive's public screenings at Oldham Theatre will also have an increased capacity of 66 people, up from 50, for both the theatre and the atrium. It will continue to offer digital programmes.

Measures such as safe distancing and wearing of masks must be observed, NLB said.

To check how crowded the premises are, the public can go to go.gov.sg/library-visit-crowd or the NLB mobile app.

Meanwhile, the National Arts Council (NAC) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will be accepting pilot applications for outdoor live performances for up to 250 audience members in zones of 50 each.

Under phase three, audiences of up to 250 in groups of 50 are also allowed in indoor venues, NAC said. This is up from an audience size of up to 100.