No need to panic-buy: BreadTalk rolls out 'toilet paper roll' cake

The toilet paper roll cake costs $10.80 and is sold at BreadTalk's Sixth Avenue, Toa Payoh Hub and Junction 8 outlets.

Amid the sombre mood in Singapore over Covid-19, BreadTalk has found a way to put a smile on its customers' faces.

The local bakery chain launched a limited edition "toilet paper roll" cake on Saturday and it has been selling out daily.

Comprising layers of honey sponge cake and buttercream and shaped like a toilet paper roll, it costs $10.80 each and is sold at the Sixth Avenue, Toa Payoh Hub and Junction 8 outlets.

Due to limited production, just 150 cakes are baked daily for both online and takeaway orders.

BreadTalk came up with the idea after seeing other countries producing their own toilet paper roll cakes, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the toilet paper panic-buying witnessed around the world.

A spokesman told The New Paper: "During this intense and critical period, we do what we can to spread some positivity and bring smiles to the community.

"Customers have reacted positively and we are heartened by their encouragement. Many have started sharing (about it) on their social media platforms too."

And to encourage customers to stay home, BreadTalk has implemented online ordering at fpls.in/breadtalkdelivers, be-sides working alongside delivery partners such as GrabFood.

On coping with the high demand, the spokesman said: "The cakes are freshly produced, and we are looking at maximising production to minimise customers' disappointment.

"We are still working hard to digitally transform our services." - HARSHITHA SMRUTHI L.KANDAKUMAR