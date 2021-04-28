No need for a perfect score to get into top schools in new PSLE system

Ms Yan Chui Leng (second from right) with daughter Pui Teng (left) and her siblings.

Her eldest daughter sat the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) last year, and this year, her second daughter, Pui Teng, is preparing for the exam, but under a new scoring system.

Ms Yan Chui Leng, 45, who works in human resources, told The New Paper yesterday: "The new system is a good change as there is no longer that intense emphasis on trying to earn as many marks as you can to (get into) your dream school."

The Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday released the indicative score ranges of all 139 secondary schools under the new PSLE scoring system, and it will be used for the first time by this year's Primary 6 cohort to gain entry into secondary schools next year.

First announced in 2016, the new system will see eight scoring bands known as Achievement Levels (AL), replacing the current PSLE T-score system.

Instead of grades like A* to E, each pupil will be given AL scores from 1 to 8 for each subject.

A pupil's total PSLE score will be the sum of the AL of each of the four subjects, with the best possible total score being 4.

Of the indicative score ranges released yesterday, the lowest cut-off point is six for both Raffles Girls' School and Raffles Institution.

Entry scores for other popular schools range from 6 to 9 for Victoria School, 4 to 10 for Anderson Secondary School and 5 to 13 for Tanjong Katong Girls' School.

This means that pupils need not aim for a perfect score to get into top schools, said MOE's director-general Wong Siew Hoong. "Students will have a wider range of secondary schools to choose from and need not chase after the last mark to get into their school of choice," said Mr Wong.

TIE-BREAKER

In a virtual briefing yesterday, MOE explained that should students with the same PSLE score vie for the last spot in a school, the first tie-breaking factor is citizenship.

Singaporeans will get priority over Singapore permanent residents and international students.

If there is still a tie, then the student who ranks the school higher in their list of six choices will get priority. If there is still no differentiation, there will be computerised balloting.

MOE said about nine in 10 pupils will not need to undergo balloting and that the majority of students will likely be allocated one of their six school choices, which is comparable to the T-score system from past years.

Madam Haslinda Zamani, principal of Raffles Girls' School, advises parents to think about the strengths, interests and abilities of their children when discussing secondary education options.

She told TNP: "It's also useful to consider travelling time. Students can expect to have an active secondary school life. They will participate in co-curricular activities, special programmes, and the days will be longer than (that of) primary school."

Ms Yan has two daughters currently in primary school at Poi Ching School and her eldest daughter is in St. Hilda's Secondary.

She will advise her second daughter, who is sitting her PSLE this year, to rank her school choices carefully.

"Now that there's a wider (scoring) band, there are more schools to choose (from) for each PSLE score, so it's important that she knows what she wants. " Ms Yan said.

"At the end of the day, I hope students will work hard to reach the goal they set without putting too much pressure on themselves."

