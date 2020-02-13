No need to prevent workers in virus-linked dorm from entering worksite

Workers residing in a foreign worker dormitory where an infected Bangladeshi worker stayed at were prevented from entering worksites for fear that the coronavirus would be passed on to others.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday issued an advisory to the Singapore Contractors Association (SCAL) that there was no need to do so.

The advisory was supported by public sector developers, Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore and the Migrant Workers' Centre.

"It has come to our attention that other workers residing in the dormitory, who were not close contacts, were prevented from entering worksites," said MOM.

"There is currently no evidence that the virus is airborne. Hence, there is no need to prevent workers who are residing in the dormitory from working if they are not unwell."

The ministry reiterated the risk of contracting the virus through transient contact is low, and is transmitted through droplets and contacts instead.

All close contacts with the infected worker from Bangladesh - who is now getting treatment at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases - have been quarantined, said MOM.

Moreover, his room, as well as common areas like toilets, turnstiles and commonly touched surfaces have been cleaned and disinfected.

Frequency of cleaning has also been stepped up.

The ministry urged SCAL to remind workers to practise good personal hygiene and for sick workers to don a mask, minimise interaction with others and to see a doctor.

Members of the public may monitor updates by MOM and the Ministry of Health on the respective websites for the latest advisories. - TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI