No new cases in community and dorms for two days in a row

The number of daily coronavirus cases remains low, with none in the community or migrant worker dormitories for two days in a row, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

But there has been a slight uptick in the average number of new community cases.

The number of new cases in the community increased from an average of two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week, MOH added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also increased from one to three in the same period.

Singapore confirmed seven new cases yesterday. All were imported.

THE SEVEN

They comprise two Singaporeans, one dependant's pass holder, three work permit holders and one special pass holder.

The two Singaporeans are a 52-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman who arrived from India, while the dependant's pass holder is a 33-year-old woman who travelled from Switzerland. She is a contact of a previous case.

Two of the work permit holders came from the Philippines and one arrived from Indonesia.

The one special pass holder is a 52-year-old man who returned from the Philippines.

They were all placed on stay-home notices on arrival here and tested while serving their notices.

MOH also announced that the clusters at Avery Lodge Dormitory and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 have been closed as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 57,994 patients.

By the numbers

7 New cases

0 New cases in community

7 Imported cases

57,994 Total cases

28 Deaths

9 Discharged yesterday

37 In hospital

57,884 Total recovered