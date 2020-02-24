No new cases in Singapore, two more patients discharged

A woman in a mask praying at the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple.

There were no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus here yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

This means the total number of confirmed cases remains at 89.

Two more people were discharged yesterday, bringing the number of full recoveries from Covid-19 to 51.

The first is a 56-year-old man, a Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his wife, also 56, on Jan 19.

Both developed symptoms on Jan 24 and took a taxi to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Jan 27.

They were warded in the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The man was confirmed to be infected on Jan 29. His wife, who was also infected, was discharged on Feb 18.

The couple are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster.

ALSO DISCHARGED

The second person discharged yesterday is a 50-year-old taxi driver who lives in Jurong West Street 81.

He fell sick on Feb 3 and had gone to two general practitioner (GP) clinics on Feb 5, 7, 10, and 13.

He was then referred to the National University Hospital and was confirmed to be infected on Feb 14.

MOH also provided more information on a 41-year-old man whose case was announced on Saturday.

The man, who was confirmed be infected on Saturday, had gone to two GP clinics on Feb 3, 7, 10, 17 and 21.

Before he was admitted to the NCID, the man had gone to work at Affinity Equity Partners in Temasek Boulevard and had also gone to Bishan Community Club.

Separately, MOH also advised Singaporeans to avoid non-essential travel to the South Korean cities of Daegu and Cheongdo.

As of yesterday, South Korea has reported 602 cases of the Covid-19 infection with six deaths.

More than 300 cases are linked to a church in Daegu and more than 100 to a hospital in Cheongdo.

MOH also said the definition of suspect cases will be widened to include anyone with pneumonia or severe respiratory infection with breathlessness who had been to Daegu or Cheongdo within 14 days before falling sick.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 New cases

89 Total confirmed

2 Discharged yesterday

51 Total discharged

38 Total in hospital

5 In intensive care unit