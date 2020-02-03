Number of confirmed cases in Singapore remains at 18

There were no new cases of 2019-nCoV reported yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

This means the total number of confirmed cases here remains at 18, including two Singaporeans.

None of them are critically ill, added MOH. "All of them remain in stable condition, and most are improving," it said.

As of yesterday noon, 240 of the suspect cases have tested negative for the virus, and 18 have tested positive. Test results for the remaining 43 cases are pending.

The statement also said that contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing.

Once identified, MOH will closely monitor all close contacts. As a precautionary measure, they will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to the patient.

As of yesterday noon, MOH has identified 251 close contacts. Of the 182 who are still in Singapore, 179 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated.

Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining three close contacts.

Earlier yesterday, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said that amid concerns over geopolitical tensions and the Wuhan virus outbreak, the Government will help middle-aged workers stay employable.

Speaking at a Chinese New Year lunch for residents of Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas, Mr Chan said that efforts will be stepped up to train workers in their 40s and 50s with new skills to take on jobs of the future.

"Fear not if you are unable - so long as you are willing, we will have the resources. The Government will work with the unions, with the trade associations, to reskill our people," he said.

He noted that geopolitical tensions and the Wuhan virus outbreak were causing disruptions to the global economy, leading many workers to feel uncertain about their prospects.

"The urgency for us to reskill our workers, for our businesses to find new markets, develop new business models has never been more urgent," he said.

More details on such initiatives as expanding the Scale Up programme launched last year will be released during the Budget.