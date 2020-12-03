No new community cases, two imported infections confirmed

There were no new coronavirus cases in the community but there were two imported ones, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release last night.

This brings Singapore's total to 58,230.

The first case was a 52-year-old permanent resident who returned from India.

The other case was a 32-year-old work-permit holder who arrived from Indonesia.

Both were placed on stay-home notices at dedicated facilities on arrival in Singapore. They were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their notices.

There were no cases from workers' dormitories reported yesterday.

Two mosques have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The visits occurred at Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim in Telok Blangah Road on Nov 19 and at Masjid Ahmad in the West Coast area on Nov 20, said MOH.

The Ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes, and the times they visited them, to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

It has said that close contacts of the patients would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

MOH added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of five unlinked cases in the last week.

With five cases discharged yesterday, 58,129 patients have recovered from the disease.

- THE STRAITS TIMES