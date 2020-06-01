No new nursing home cases after all residents and staff tested

After one round of surveillance swab tests conducted on about 13,200 residents and 9,000 staff from nursing homes, only five have tested positive for Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The five cases had all been previously reported. Four are residents of Orange Valley Nursing Home and one is a staff member from Ren Ci @ Ang Mo Kio. The cases were reported on May 21 and May 8, respectively.

This comes as MOH confirmed 518 new coronavirus cases in Singapore yesterday, bringing the total number of cases here to 34,884. Of the new cases, 516 are migrant workers residing in dormitories.

There are no imported cases, and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

Of the remaining two cases, one is a 73-year-old Singaporean woman who first had symptoms last Tuesday. The other is an 18-year-old male permanent resident who first had symptoms last Thursday.

Both are currently unlinked and were confirmed to have Covid-19 on Saturday, said MOH.

A new cluster at a dormitory at 128 Tuas South Avenue 3 was also confirmed yesterday.

PARKWAY PARADE

MOH also yesterday added Parkway Parade shopping centre, in Marine Parade, to the list of places visited by community cases. A confirmed case visited the mall between 3pm and 4pm on May 20.

Apart from Parkway Parade, other places visited by community cases while they were infected include wet markets, supermarkets, hawker centres, and malls, such as Jurong Point, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Jem and Junction 8.

The full list of places, along with the dates and times when the locations were visited by the patients, can be found on MOH's website.

Those who have gone to these places should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date they visited, said MOH, adding that they should visit a doctor promptly if they develop fever, respiratory symptoms or loss of taste or smell.

Yesterday, MOH also said 972 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 21,690.

Currently, 321 confirmed cases are still in hospital with eight of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,841 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

By the numbers

518 New cases

23 Deaths

2 New cases in community

21690 Total recovered

34884 Total cases

321 Total in hospital

972 Discharged yesterday

8 In intensive care unit