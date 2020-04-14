No roadblocks set up to enforce safe distancing measures: Police

In a statement yesterday, the Singapore Police Force said there have been text messages circulating, making false claims that people had been stopped at police roadblocks and fined for not complying with the safe distancing measures.

One message circulating on social media and on WhatsApp claimed that someone was fined $300 for giving his friend a lift home.

The message claimed the pair were stopped at a roadblock and their identity cards were checked, which showed they did not live in the same household.

The police said: "This is not true. The police have not conducted roadblocks specifically to enforce the elevated safe distancing measures, and no passengers have been fined at roadblocks for not complying with these measures."

Under the new distancing measures during the current circuit breaker period, home visiting and social gatherings are not allowed. The ban includes having private parties or gatherings with family or friends not living together.

So anyone who shares his car with a person not from the same household would be breaking the law.

ACTION MAY BE TAKEN

The police said roadblocks are conducted to detect offences such as drink-driving and other law enforcement purposes, such as to detect wanted persons.

But they added that if the police come across motorists and passengers flouting the elevated safe distancing measures, enforcement action may be taken against them.

The public are advised to visit the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources' website for the latest information on safe distancing measures. - ADELINE TAN