No rush in CBD on Monday as rules eased

There was no rush in the central business district yesterday as rules were eased to allow more people to return to the workplace. Visits by The Straits Times to Raffles Place during morning rush hour and at noon showed a slow but steady stream of workers. All 30 workers interviewed said it was not their first time returning to their workplaces since the two-month circuit breaker ended in early June. Employers, though, have to ensure that safe management measures are in place and that flexible working hours and staggered reporting times are implemented.

