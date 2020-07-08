No second wave of infections, despite recent bump in community cases

Nine people in Block 111 Tampines Street 11 have been infected with the coronavirus.

A recent bump in the number of community cases worried the authorities, who launched an investigation fearing that a second wave of Covid-19 infections could be on its way.

But the fears of the multi-ministry task force were eased after a thorough analysis showed the situation was under control.

During a virtual press conference yesterday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said a deeper investigation was done after the average number of daily community cases increased to 12 this past week, compared with eight the week before that.

The investigation found that more than half of the cases were linked, and were already being monitored and isolated, posing a lower risk.

About 40 per cent, however, were unlinked cases.

"Those cases that are linked, we know where the sources are, so we are more assured that we are able to ringfence them," said Mr Gan, who together with Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, helms the Covid-19 task force.

"The unlinked cases are those that are of more concern."

But he explained that of the unlinked cases, about half were those involved in the construction industry, indicating a likelihood they were infected via their work activities.

Of the remaining unlinked cases, Mr Gan said some tested positive with serology tests, indicating they were infected some time back.

Mr Wong said that while there are no plans to reimpose a nationwide circuit breaker, this cannot be ruled out.

An expanded toolkit of control measures, including casting a wider net around virus cases, testing more extensively and putting more close contacts on quarantine, is key to preventing this, he pointed out.

The task force urged continued vigilance, with Mr Gan citing the nine people living in Block 111 Tampines Street 11 who got Covid-19.

The cases were from two households on different floors, but they shared the same lifts and stairwell.

Said Mr Gan: "To be honest, when we saw the cluster in Tampines St 11, I was very concerned that this could be a major outbreak for us because we have quite a number of cases within one household, and then it had some connection to the second household."

With this in mind, the decision was made to test everyone in that section of the block.

A total of 118 people who live in the block or visited the clusters there have been tested since the end of June and all have come back negative.

"We have not been able to establish conclusively what's the connection between the two (households) but there is a suspicion that there would have been some connection between the two clusters," pointed out Mr Gan.

Investigations are ongoing to narrow it down to a particular link or cause.